Cycle lanes, restricted parking proposed for Memorial Ave

A call has been made to improve cycle safety on Memorial Ave including extending cycle lanes and changes to parking management.

In a city council Long Term Plan 2018-2028 submission last week, the Commodore Hotel expressed its interest in supporting an increase in cyclists using Memorial Ave, however, it said cyclists often have to compete with parked cars for space in the corridor.

“This pushes cyclists out into the traffic lane encroaching into motorist’s space and creates an unsafe environment for all,” said the submission, presented by general manager Michael Patterson.

Currently on-street parking on Memorial Ave is not subject to time restrictions or parking fees.

The hotel is requesting parking restrictions be applied to reduce all-day parking near the airport and that ideas around parking clearways during peak hours and shared paths be considered.

“The hotel has an interest in safer cycle access for it’s employees, tourist opportunities with e-bikes, families that regularly cycle along this route and as a organisation with a strong desire to see more people safely cycling on a comprehensive cycle network in Christchurch,” said the submission.

The draft LTP currently proposes a $206m investment in the Major Cycleways Routes, however, none of these routes provide a direct link between the Christchurch International Airport and the central city, along Memorial Ave.

Mr Patterson said along with key attractors at each end of the route (the airport and central city), there are many institutions that would benefit from improved cycle provisions including Burnside Park, Burnside High School, Christ The King Catholic School, Burnside Primary School, as well as thousands of residents.

It acknowledged there are sections where parking removal would conflict with other community facilities, such as sports facilities at Burnside Park.

In this location, a shared path facility on the footpath could be considered.

Christchurch Airport development and compliance manager Felicity Blackmore supports the submission and said currently cycling to the airport now is only safe if you are an “expert cyclist.”

“You have to be willing to take your life into your hands, most days, as a person who does this every day. The only way to get there is by driving your car essentially,” she said.