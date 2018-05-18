‘Crying towel’ goes on the line

On Saturday one of the most prized and iconic Christchurch trophies will be put on the line for the 50th occasion. However, the word trophy is used very loosely.

That’s because Christchurch and Linwood will be playing for a towel or, more appropriately, the right to hand it to their opposition.

“It gives you a little bit of a chuckle. Fancy a towel that normally would be stuck in the back of a cupboard or probably ripped to shreds by now, but no, it’s become something now that has given a lot of people a lot of pleasure and created a lot of friendships,” said original towel owner Brent Elder.

The ‘crying towel’ was first played for in 1969. However, Elder didn’t know it at the time.

It all began when Elder left the Wairarapa for Canterbury. In the search for a rugby club, he trained with Christchurch before joining Linwood. However, during his one off beach run with Christchurch something went missing.

“I realised some bugger had pinched my towel . . . it was a towel that was given to me for the first international I played for Wairarapa Bush against the Springboks,” said Elder.

Roger Mahan, a barn-storming loose forward for Christchurch at the time, picked up Elder’s towel and took it home. On June 14 that season, Christchurch beat Linwood 18-3 at Rugby Park, and Mahan gave Elder his towel back.

“It was presented to us at an after-match function. Roger said here’s your towel, you can cry into that, so it became the crying towel and that’s the way it’s stayed ever since,” said Elder.

The crying towel fixture has become one of the biggest rivalry matches at club level in New Zealand, and has featured some of Canterbury’s and New Zealand’s greatest players over the years.

“It’s been amazing; I can’t believe it. It’s typical of New Zealand culture to enjoy a bit of a joke and see it spiral into what it has become,” said Mahan.

Close to 200 people are expected at a special 50th anniversary dinner at the Linwood clubrooms tomorrow night, where the towel currently resides. Elder will make the trip south from Wairarapa, while Mahan has flown in from his home in Spain to attend the celebrations.

Christchurch come into the weekend’s match as heavy favourites. After seven rounds, they are second in the Hawkins Metro Premier Cup competition. Linwood have just one win to their name and sit in 10th.

However, they will be doing anything they can to send the crying towel home with Christchurch.