Crave Christchurch: White House Black rebrands

Food lovers and coffee connoisseurs are in for a treat when the new central library, Tūranga, opens its doors later this year.

The $92 million public library – set to become the most modern in the southern hemisphere – will feature an array of high-tech learning experiences, as well as a new café and espresso bar split between its ground and first floors.

The venues, both called Foundation, will be jointly operated by The Catering Belle owner Ruth Trevella and current part-owner of Linwood’s popular Under the Red Verandah Amanda Heasley.

City council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said good food and coffee were another reason for people to get excited about Tūranga’s opening later this year.

“We’re very excited to have Ruth and Amanda on board. They have significant local experience and a shared vision for Tūranga as a people-first space, filled with creativity, learning and new experiences.”

Ms Trevella said she and her team were looking forward to Turanga opening.

“We see the café as an extension of the world-class facility that Tūranga aims to be – a source of pride for Christchurch, promoting the regeneration of our city. I feel very privileged to be playing a part in that, and I’m looking forward to offering residents and visitors a taste of the best Canterbury has to offer.”

The five-storey facility, which is being built on the corner of Cathedral Square and Gloucester St, will be the largest public library in the South Island.

It will have a technology and innovation zone, cafeteria, a 200-seat community arena, activity rooms, an exhibition space, study spaces, meeting rooms, an arts and crafts space, a video editing suite, music studio, two outdoor terraces, and a children’s playground.

White House Black rebrands

A Halswell favourite has rebranded into a Vietnamese restaurant. White House Black has recently been transformed into Hoi An House, which means ‘perfect meeting place’. It has the same sweeping driveway and garden setting, with different red signage. The extensive menu features hawker rolls, quarter roasted five spice chicken and Vietnamese pancakes among other traditional dishes. It is open every day for lunch from noon to 2.30pm and for dinner from 5pm-9pm. White House Black originally opened in the renovated 1880s Halswell Rd homestead in 2014.

HAPA reopens in central city

HAPA has opened a new store in the BNZ Centre. The design store which sells jewellery and other handmade items is now open next to Wok It To Me. It originally opened in Re:START after the February 22, 2011 earthquake. Owner Maureen Taane then started a second store in The Tannery in 2015.

Subscribe for gin

Are you a gin fan? The Beer Library, on Colombo St, is offering subscriptions where it sends you new, full size bottles of its most interesting gins. Each bottle comes with a bonus bottle of tonic, specially picked to pair with each gin. Most bottles are 700ml, but some are 500ml. You can choose the schedule you want to receive the bottles and can cancel at any time. To subscribe, visit The Beer Library’s website.

A chance to try all things mulled

Dux Central is gearing up to host its mini mulled wine festival. The festival will be held on June 9 and will celebrate all things mulled, including white wine, red wine, cider, beer, apple rum, cocktails along with food that matches. From 3pm-6pm the pots will be steaming away in the courtyard.

Manor stars in music video

Eliza’s Manor has starred in a new spooky music video. Dunedin’s Kane Strang has released the video for his tune Not Quite, from his album Two Hearts and No Brain. Strang stars in the video as a lonesome ghost in the clip, which was filmed in Eliza’s Manor, on Bealey Ave. Strang said his crew were staying in the hotel and as soon as he was left alone in his room the lights started flickering. There was a teddy bear collection in the hallway, he said. He plays a nosy ghost eating the other guests food and reading their letters.

Shop window voting open

Imagine a shop window featuring mannequins that explode into a frenzy of kinetic movement and dance when you walk by. Or a window with giant dancing pompoms that swirl and shimmy in a choreographed sequence of movement and light. These are two of five fun ideas that could be used to transform unused shop windows in the city centre into fun attractions. The ideas were short-listed by a review panel after the team behind the city council’s Enliven Places Programme launched the ShoPOP initiative. The two designs that receive the most votes on the city council Facebook page will be created from next month. Voting closes on Saturday.