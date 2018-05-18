Crave Christchurch: Tradies’ fancy footwork and building a food hub

Only in Christchurch

The Dance-O-Mat is all about the footwork – even if it’s football.

A group of construction workers made the most of the space during their lunchbreaks last week, turning it into a makeshift football field.

Dance-O-Mat, which is a coin operated movable dance floor, is currently located on an empty site on the corner of Gloucester and Colombo Sts opposite where the new central library, Turanga, is being built.

It was set up by Gap Filler in February 2012 because there was a lack of spaces for dance after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

Thousands have used it since, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla on their 2012 Royal Jubilee tour.

Building a new food hub by hand

You have a chance to help build a new central city food hub with your own hands – and you don’t need any building experience.

Otakaro Orchard is running workshops every weekend to teach people how to make adobe bricks.

The bricks, which are made out of clay, sand, water and sometimes shredded paper, will be used to build the new hub building to house the food information centre and cafe.

They need 4000 bricks before construction begins on what will be Christchurch’s first commercial earth building on the site at 277 Cambridge Tce.

Project coordinator Peter Wells said anyone was welcome to go to the workshops and help make the bricks, held at 100 Peterborough St every weekend.

“This was done as a way to help people learn about building with local material and to make some of the building with our own hands.”

He said the bricks would also be cheaper than other building materials.

The building is part of Otakaro Orchard’s project to create New Zealand’s first edible park on the Cambridge Tce site next to the Avon River. It is hoped to be complete by summer.

There will be a heritage orchard, herb and vegetable beds, space for educational workshops, an amphitheatre, along with the food information centre and cafe.

Max moves back into central city

Another fashion brand has moved back into the central city for the first time since the quakes. Max has opened next to Heed Over Heels on High St. It was forced from its Cashel Mall store after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

New restaurant for The Terrace

Another food option has opened on The Terrace. Amaterrace Teppanyaki is open for lunch and dinner, overlooking the Avon River. There is both teppan seating next to where the chefs cook, while other tables are available inside and on the balcony. The restaurant also serves sashimi, sushi and nigiri.

Kakano moves to Manchester St

Kakano Cafe and Cookery School has moved into One Central. The social enterprise, which is the brainchild of Jade Temepara, was previously based on a Life in Vacant Spaces site on Peterborough St. It is now open on its Manchester St near the giant spray cans from 10am-4pm every day. Kakano serves traditional Maori kai, such as titi pies, salad featuring Maori potatoes and kaimoana.

Fancy a game of snakes and ladders?

Speaking of One Central, another fun project is underway. Gap Filler has been working on setting up games on the grass next to Kakano. It has had a large maze and snakes and ladders drawn up on the grass if you fancy a game.

Ladies have a go at golf

Ladies, this one’s for you. If you want to have a go at golf, head along to McLeans Island Golf Club on Sunday at 2pm. All abilities and ages are welcome to have a go, with all equipment provided. Golf coach Kevin Hughes will teach the basics, which will be followed by a bit of socialising and nibbles in the clubhouse. To register or for more info email mcleansislandgolf@xtra.co.nz.