Crave Christchurch: Miro opens in historic building

As you walk into Miro, you can’t help but feel a bit nostalgic.

The restaurant opened just over a week ago in the former Midland Club building on Oxford Tce, where Caffe Roma operated before the earthquakes.

Miro, named after the New Zealand native tree, is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch, with a focus on local produce.

There are traces of both new and old when you walk into the category two heritage building.

It has been carefully restored by developers Box 112, and the original wooden panelling, gas heaters, caged lift and the Midland Club crests remain.

Two open fires warm Miro, which has tables and cosy couches to dine at.

It is the brainchild of Francesca’s Italian Kitchen founder Francesca Voza and partner James Stapley.

Dried flower displays hang around the restaurant.

The breakfast board, which features granola with coconut yogurt, seasonal fruit and manuka honey, an egg with soldiers, a La Panier croissant with homemade preserves and an orange juice has proved to be one of the more popular meals on the breakfast menu.

It also has an extensive list of breakfast cocktails, and a separate vegan menu.

Miro’s lunch menu has a focus on charcoal grilled options.

During summer, Miro would open for dinner, with outdoor seating to be set up in the courtyard next to the Avon River.

Miro sits alongside Crane Brothers on the ground floor, while Brown Bread and Box 112 have their offices on the first floor.

The large top floor space will be for private use.

New World Redcliffs stocking Fairlie pies

Pie fans rejoice – Christchurch now has a third stockist of Fairlie Bakehouse’s pies. New World Redcliffs is now selling the award-winning pies so fans won’t have to drive over two hours to get their fix, not to mention having to wait in the line often stretching out onto the footpath. With flavours such as pork belly with apple sauce and crackling and bacon and salmon you’ll want to have a taste.

A punny night out

Christchurch’s most witty punsters will be out in full force next week for The Pun Battle’s first semi-final. Hosted by Wellington-based comedian and cabaret producer Hugo Grrrl, The Pun Battle will be held at A Rolling Stone on Colombo St. The second semi-final will be held on July 14, with a grand final to take place on September 1. Both would be refereed by Audrey Baldwin. So, if you’re up for a laugh, or you think you could compete this one’s for you. Tickets are $24. For more information, visit Eventfinda.

Bangalore Polo Club returns

With an extensive list of cocktails, Indian themed decor and free peanuts, what’s not to love about Bangalore Polo Club? It is tucked down the end of Oxford Lane behind Amazonita on The Terrace. Bangalore Polo Club originally opened on The Strip in 2009, but was demolished after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

Rooftop restaurant for Cathedral Square

A rooftop restaurant and bar could have one of the best views in the city when it opens on top of Cathedral Square’s Spark building next year. Spark will be the anchor tenant in the building at 2 Cathedral Square, which will open in August 2019. At a city council hearing last week, Spark head of South Island Paul Deavoll said the ground floor would have high end retail stores and hospitality. “The top level of the building’s got an outdoor hospitality space, effectively a rooftop bar and restaurant area and probably holding one of the best views you’ll get in the city.” He said it would face the north, with a good view for watching the Christ Church Cathedral’s redevelopment.