Crave Christchurch: Junk & Disorderly opens for business

Eclectic store opens in Christchurch

It’s taken more than seven years, but Nicole and Richard Stewart are finally opening their eclectic store Junk & Disorderly in Christchurch.

It opened its doors on Thursday in a former commercial glass warehouse on Sydenham’s Orbell St.

The couple opened their first flagship store in Auckland 27 years ago. It sells anything from old furniture to collectables and décor.

Another is based in New Plymouth.

Nicole said they had always planned on coming to Christchurch, but the September 2010 and February 22, 2011 earthquakes put the idea on hold.

She said they loved Christchurch and had a large following here.

“So it’s our way of bringing just a little taste of what we do to the south.”

Developers Box 112 bought the Orbell St warehouse to repurpose it.

Nicole said its mission to put life back into Christchurch by repurposing buildings was something they wanted to be a part of.

“As soon as my daughter and I stepped into this old glass factory pre-development we knew it was the right one as it had good bones and the same feel as our building in Auckland.”

Nicole said part of the reason Junk & Disorderly had been around for so long was because it did not specialise in anything, so its market was diverse.

The Christchurch store would be “just a taste,” being smaller and more curated, with live music on the weekends, Nicole said.

“We also stock new items as we believe that new and old mixed well together is the perfect decor experience.”

The Terrace’s latest restaurant opens

What do you get when you mix the Amazon with Italy? Amazonita. It’s the latest bar and restaurant on The Terrace to start operating, opening recently. Based opposite Terrace Tavern, the “tropically inspired” restaurant is fitted out with Amazon style decor, with some influence from the owners’ Italian and Mediterranean roots. Its menu features rotisserie meat, a wood fired grill and other tasty looking small dishes.

Visit the pub for a good cause

The wife might not believe you – but visiting the pub on a Saturday afternoon can actually help local charities. Moon Under Water has managed to raise more than $4000 through its Saturday Karma Kegs since it started three months ago. Eagle Brewing NZ provides a keg of beer. All the proceeds from every pint of it sold at the bar between 3pm-5pm every Saturday, goes directly to the chosen charity that week. You can pay as much as you like for your pint, as long as it’s over $10.

Art Battle comes to Christchurch

A battle of a different kind is coming to Christchurch. Art Battle, a live painting tournament showcasing 12 local artists, will take place at Sixty6 on Sunday. Each artist has a blank canvas and 20 minutes to turn it into a piece of art using acrylic paint, brushes, palette knives and any other non-mechanical instruments. There will be three rounds. At the end, the audience will vote for their favourite painting, before they are sold in a silent auction. The proceeds of the event will be donated to Just Peoples. To buy tickets, visit Eventbrite.

Get your groove on

Whisky fans, this one’s for you. The grooviest single malt Scotch whisky is about to be released to celebrate the annual Ardbeg Day. Ardbeg Distillery is releasing the limited edition bottle on June 2, which will be celebrated with a Peat and Love themed party at Whisky Galore on Colombo St. Those heading along to the R18 event can don their flares and channel some flower power. The limited edition bottles, called Ardbeg Grooves, have been matured in ex-wine casks. The result is a whisky aromatic with smoked spices, distant bonfires and chilli-seasoned meats.

Japanese favourite temporarily closed

Those wanting to get their Japanese fix from the central city’s Sakimoto will have to wait – the Japanese bistro is temporarily closed. The restaurant in Cathedral Junction closed on Monday for renovations and upgrades. It is expected to reopen in the middle of June.