Cranford St businesses won’t lose on-street parking

Cranford St businesses owners are relieved the city council will not remove their on-street parking as part of the Northern Arterial plans.

The city council indicated last year cycleways could take up on-street parking on a small stretch of Cranford St north of McFaddens Rd.

But the design will no longer go ahead after the city council said consultation with businesses saw the plans amended.

Small World Preschool and Nursery owner Keith Wayman feared they would have to shut their doors if designs went ahead.

But now he is relieved.

“What we are hearing is good news, we are pleased . . . and very comfortable with where we are at.”

Small World Preschool was supported by construction firm Fletcher Building, which owns PlaceMakers and Mico Plumbing on Cranford St, in its battle against the plans.

However, Mr Wayman said the issue is still “a little up in the air” as the plans are only drafts at this stage and there are still “processes to work through”, which involves consultation with residents. City council manager planning and delivery transport Lynette Ellis said: “The Christchurch Northern Corridor Alliance amended the design plans to include parking for this section of Cranford St.”

Ms Ellis said the plans will be discussed further with affected businesses and residents soon and then a report will go to city council for approval.