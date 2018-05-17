Countdown goes mobile to help community groups

Countdown is getting out into the community.

Over the next 11 weeks the supermarket’s new mobile bus will be out in different locations around the city hosting barbecues and giving out free samples.

“We’re really excited about the launch of our new Countdown mobile bus. We can’t wait to take a slice of Countdown out to the wider community,” spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said.

“Over the coming months, we want to take the bus across the region and attend as many community events as we can. We’re really passionate about helping and being involved in the communities in which we operate.”

The bus has already visited Bottle Lake Forest and several local schools, she said.

“Hopefully over the next couple of months you will see us in your local community. Come and say: ‘Hi,’ as we’re giving out loads of free fruit, water and lots of samples from our Countdown range,” Ms Hannifin said.

“We’re planning to help out at the Mother’s Day Heart Foundation fun run this weekend.”

While the bus is making its way around the city, once a month Countdown stores will be hosting market garage sale days.

“We’re also helping to fundraise money for several community organisations including the SPCA, local schools, fire stations and Plunket’s at our new market days which are happening once a month at our Christchurch stores,” Ms Hannifin said.