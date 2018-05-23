Council, ECan clash over fare increase

The district council isn’t backing Environment Canterbury’s plan to increase public transport fares.

In ECan’s draft Long Term Plan, three options have been proposed to plug a $4 million shortfall in the public transport budget.

Two of the three options incorporate fare increases including ECan’s preferred option which would see an annual increase in total fare revenue of 2.5 per year for the next three years.

Mayor Sam Broughton made a submission on ECan’s draft LTP on behalf of the district council.

“SDC does not support proposed fare increases. Rather we believe that any shortfall in funding should be generated from rate revenue,” he said.

Public transport is funded from a New Zealand Transport Agency subsidy, bus fares and ECan rates.

Patronage has never recovered following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

In his submission, Mr Broughton suggested the district should be within the same single fare zone as Christchurch.

“Currently, a journey from Redcliffs to Hornby is one zone, but Rolleston to Hornby is two zones and Lincoln to Prebbleton is two zones,” he said.

Mr Broughton believes if ECan changed the district’s fare zoning, there would be an increase in patronage.

He also suggested ECan introduce a youth fare.

“A youth in the equivalent of full-time study should stay on the lower ‘child’ fare service enhancements not decreases,” Mr Broughton said.

Selwyn Youth Council chairwoman Paige Sullivan said the youth fare is a “really good” idea and one that would encourage people to study in Christchurch.

“Especially for young people busing into things like Ara, it can get real expensive,” she said.

She said the youth council will probably go to the district council and ECan next month to discuss the free bus trial it ran in April. Buses travelled between Southbridge and Darfield and Darfield to Southbridge via Rolleston as part of the trial. Paige said a total of 557 people travelled on the bus over two days.

Mr Broughton said the district council also wants ECan to consider some new routes, including a Southbridge to Leeston service which could link to either Lincoln or Rolleston.

“We would also like consideration given to a Darfield-Kirwee-West Melton service which could link to Hornby or Church Corner or Rolleston,” he said.

An ECan spokeswoman said there were 779 submissions on the LTP.

“Majority are on public transport options,” she said.

ECan is having a public deliberation meeting today and will adopt the final LTP on June 21.