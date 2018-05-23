Confusing speed signs removed

Confusion on how fast to travel on busy Birchs Rd between Prebbleton and Lincoln has been resolved.

District council asset engineer transportation Mark Chamberlain confirmed that at one stage Birchs Rd had both an 80km/h and 100km/h sign on display.

However, he said this was changed on May 11 and the Birchs Rd speed limit is 80km/h.

“As per the speed limit review at the end of last year and confirmed at the February council meeting,” Mr Chamberlain said.

He said the mistake occurred because new signs are being “progressively installed” and some existing signs had not been changed.

A district council spokesman said no other roads in the district have been affected.

Sergeant Alex Pickover said in this case, police wouldn’t issue tickets if motorists were driving at the incorrect speed.

“As far as I’m aware if its two different speed limits, one’s saying one and the other’s saying another, then we won’t issue tickets,” he said.

This follows a recent district council decision to combine the review of Selwyn’s speed limit bylaw and speed limits outside schools to prevent confusing the public.

Both reviews will now go out for public consultation in August.

Mr Chamberlain said police have been informed about the changes in progress and the district council is encouraging residents and road users to get in touch if they spot incorrect signs.

•To let the district council know, please email helpline@selwyn.govt.nz or phone 03 347 2800 or 03 318 8338.