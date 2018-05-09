Community fridge feeding 100 families a day

The New Brighton community fridge and pantry is now feeding about 80-100 families a day.

Founder Trudy Burrows said it had really opened her eyes to “the number of people out there who are struggling.”

The fridge on Hawke St opened last June. It takes goods that were destined for landfill from food rescue organisations, fresh produce from gardens, and other produce from the community, then offers it to people in need.

Although she is surprised at the popularity, Ms Burrows feels the initiative is a step in the right direction for helping vulnerable people.

“Some of the types of people who visit the fridge are young students, 18-19 years of age, who often haven’t eaten for a couple of days, and young families who are left vulnerable after one bill has overthrown their financial balance,” said Ms Burrows.

“We also have a lot of homeless people who come in just to enjoy the company,” said Ms Burrows.

The organisation is currently fixing up a large space of land in The Old School to help with producing fruit and vegetables for the fridge.

Feeding many individuals and families for almost a year hasn’t come without difficulties.

Mr Burrows said some people who come to the fridge are often dangerous to deal with.

“Sometimes they can be volatile, off their medications, or have mental health problems.”

“There are also greedy people who take food impetuously, thinking ‘well it’s free food – why can’t we?’ And there are a few demanding people who often aim to intimidate the volunteers,” she said.

Ms Burrows says in spite of this, there have been some “really amazing stories.”

“That’s what makes you think it’s worth it to keep going,” she said.

People have told the volunteers that they’re “not stealing as much” and “staying on medication more”.

They also say their spirits have been higher due to the initiative being in New Brighton.

As well as feeding those in need, the community fridge and its volunteers work with Comcare, which offers social support and mental health services to people in need, and Work and Income.

•If you would like to donate food to the community fridge and pantry, come along and visit the volunteers at 46 Hawke St. Or, if you would like to offer your time to help, call Ms Burrows on 027 319 4471