Comedian Dai Henwood to help with local project for earthquake kids

Dancing With The Stars co-host and well-known comedian Dai Henwood is about to do his bit for Canterbury children stressed by earthquakes, with the help of the Neighbourhood Trust in St Albans.

Henwood is recording voice-overs for six webinars titled Stress Inside Out which are based on comparative research from Canterbury University associate professor Kathleen Liberty, with assistance from Christchurch teachers Liz McNaughton and Brie Liberty.

It is an animation project organised by the trust, which focuses on stress and anxiety in children, as a result of the earthquakes.

“I am really glad to be involved in such a positive project that’s going to be a great resource for the kids of the Christchurch earthquakes,” Henwood said yesterday.

The project will examine biological issues within children, brought about by more than 22,000 earthquakes experienced in Canterbury.

The six 90sec webinars (seminar conducted over the internet) will focus on how chronic stress affects children, the behaviours as a result and strategies on how to deal with it.

Wellington scriptwriter Vincent Konrad and Christchurch animator Tom Linklater will use “chatty, everyday language” and imagery to show how the accumulation of stress can lead to bursting point.

Trust manager Ginny Larsen hopes the webinars will help people understand that the behaviours are not the fault of the children or their parents.

“A lot of parents are taking on blame . . . a lot of the old strategies to deal with behaviour don’t work because the children are not in control of their actions and in actual fact it’s a biological response.”

Funding is being provided from the Papanui-Innes Community Board as well as the Ministry of Social Development, city council and the The Tindall Foundation.

The webinars will be made available online through Facebook and in schools around November.

Father-of-two Henwood’s mother, Judge Carolyn Henwood, created the Henwood Trust, which focuses on helping at-risk youth and young offenders.

Henwood is a team captain on TV show 7Days and is host of game show Family Feud.