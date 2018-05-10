Coastal Spirit goalie’s talents take him global

Coastal Spirit goalkeeper James Hickok believed being a keeper with a dream is a lot like an actor seeking his big break.

There are highs but plenty of rejection as well.

The 23-year-old’s quest to make a career in the sport he loves has taken him to Scotland, Sweden and to tryouts for Major League Soccer’s New York Cosmos and New York Red Bulls.

Most of those stints have started promisingly and ended in disappointment.

Still, Hickok, who is from the United States, remains optimistic.

“Once you know your value as a player and what level you can play at, you become more comfortable with the fact that professional football is a business and being cut isn’t always as simple as not being good enough on the whole.”

The Connecticut product who won Ivy League titles while at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire said he’s willing to go anywhere to chase his dream.

“On a college scholarship, I was part of a very successful team and was captain for my last two years and I decided I wanted to give this a shot.”

A friend got him in touch with Coastal Spirit and the chance to play in a league in a beautiful country proved irresistible.

“I would say the MPL is very similar to University level back home but it is by far the most enjoyable league I’ve been a part of,” he said.

“The players are very competitive on the pitch but then incredibly friendly and honest in the post-match ceremonies.

“It’s a unique football culture that brings the community together.”

“There’s a great mix of pros and young talent all looking to improve themselves.”

Hickok has been most satisfied by his work with junior goalkeepers at Coastal.

“We’ve got a group of goalkeepers together between ages of 10 and 15 and to be able to coach and mentor them has been something new that I’ve really enjoyed.”

Hickok has a degree in economics but wants to continue to chase his dream a little further.