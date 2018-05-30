Clock tower repairs to start this week

Repairs on New Brighton’s historic clock tower will begin this week.

Paint is set to be removed from around the clock face followed by the removal of the face itself.

Earthquake and historical damage repairs of the tower will follow shortly afterwards.

City council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the tower’s paint has tested positive for lead so it is “imperative” to remove it safely before work starts on drilling into the concrete for the clock face removal.

It is estimated the repairs will be completed by September.

Structural engineers had started investigations about the damage the tower sustained while scaffolding on the tower has been in place since February.

Mr Rutledge said a concrete report had been received but the project team and structural engineers need time to read and digest the information.

The clock tower is a historic landmark in New Brighton with its foundation stone laid on December 14, 1934.