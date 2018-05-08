City to red zone triathlon mooted

The Avon-Otakaro corridor could get a triathlon event.

That’s if running-enthusiast and Coastal-Burwood Ward city councillor Glenn Livingstone gets his way.

He is proposing a triathlon which links the city and New Brighton, beginning with

kayaks and paddlers at Victoria Park.

“They could travel downstream by the town hall to Kerrs Reach, transition to off-road cycles and go from there across the Avondale Rd bridge. Then back to Victoria Park on the trail on top of the stop-banks or alongside the river, before running to the finish in New Brighton.”

Cr Livingstone said the event could promote both the Avon-Otakaro River corridor and New Brighton.

“While some of the permanent developmental options are yet to be decided and may take some time to reach fruition, others may be developed now. Community gardens, heritage trails, walking and cycling tracks,” said Cr Livingstone.

Earlier this month, the Government re-instated the four well-beings in the Local Government Act.

“Regeneration of the residential red zone could hardly be a greater expression of social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being.”

“It’s development and use can serve to unite west and

east through the river itself, which threads its way from one side of the city to the other and out to the sea,” said Cr Livingstone.