Christ’s College eager to keep pace with CBHS

Christ’s College will look to remain undefeated in the UC Championship when they host an ever-evolving Lincoln Combined side on Saturday.

Following wins over Shirley Boys’ High School, St Thomas and Mid Canterbury Combined the highly-touted team will also be looking to remain on a high ahead of their annual college match with Christchurch Boys’ High School next Thursday.

Fifth-placed Lincoln are fresh off two home victories against Shirley Boys’ High School and Aoraki Combined. However, the task of Christ’s at Upper will give a true guide on whether or not they can mount a push for the top four this campaign.

Sixth-placed St Bede’s College, fresh off a surprising 27-19 win over Nelson College, face an early test of their playoff credentials when they travel to Blenheim to play fourth-placed Marlborough Boys’ College.

After beating St Bede’s in week two, Rangiora High School will face Nelson College at home, with Nelson still sitting third in spite of the shock loss last weekend.

St Thomas of Canterbury and St Andrew’s College will both look to kick-start their campaigns when they do battle.

St Thomas managed to score 26 points against CBHS which is some cause for optimism.

Nelson’s Waimea Combined will travel to Timaru to play Aoraki Combined.

Round four fixtures:

Aoraki Combined v Waimea Combined, 11am, Roncalli College; Christ’s College v Lincoln Combined, noon, Christ’s College; Marlborough Boys’ College v St Bede’s, noon, MBC; Timaru Boys’ High v SBHS, noon, TBHS; Rangiora High v Nelson College, noon, Rangiora High; St Thomas v STAC, 2.45pm, St Thomas.