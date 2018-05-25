Christchurch scammer: ‘He has a death wish’

A con man who tells his intended victims he will harm their families if they don’t pay up may face a bigger problem than the law – gangs.

Police have received 19 complaints from Christchurch people targeted by the sinister scam. It involves phone calls and texts to victims who are told the caller is from the Mongrel Mob, Highway 61 or Black Power.

Pay up or your family members, including elderly parents, will be attacked, the caller says.

But it appears the con man is not connected to the gangs, just using their names to put fear into the intended victims.

Canterbury University criminologist Greg Newbold said yesterday the gangs would be “filthy”.

“All I can say is he’s got a death wish,” he said.

“They will be absolutely p***ed off. Anybody who impersonates a gang member is committing a serious crime against the gang.”

Prof Newbold said the perpetrator could get a “hiding” for that alone.

Said Prof Newbold: “It’s pretty audacious, he obviously doesn’t care too much about his safety. He’s pretty reckless and he’s going to get caught.”

One victim was told to pay $1000 or the Black Power would burn his house down and harm his family. The con man says they are watching the victims’ families and elderly parents.

A police spokeswoman said this week it has “positive lines of inquiry” as to who the con man was. She would not reveal any more.

Some victims have said the scam was “terrifying”, and believed the perpetrator had found their contacts through newspaper adverts and Trade Me.

Sociologist and leading gang researcher Jarrod Gilbert said gangs would be “utterly outraged” about their names being used. “They would see it in terms of a copyright infringement. If they caught the person doing that, they would take action against them and their means of doing that would be of a different form that would probably include violence, or a tax.’’