Christchurch police the country’s first to use e-bikes

Some police officers ride horses – but Christchurch cops ride e-bikes.

Canterbury’s road policing team is the first in the country to test out using e-bikes while on patrol.

Road policing group officer in command Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen said the team has been trialling two e-bikes around the city.

She said the results so far had been positive.

“E-bikes are being trialled to help understand the benefits they could offer such as ease of responding to incidents in the central city, as well as extending patrolling areas.”

She said police officers in Christchurch, Wellington, Nelson, Auckland and Invercargill already used regular bikes.

“Patrolling on bikes is not new for Canterbury District as road policing members have been using bikes for the past 12 months in the central city.”

Senior Sergeant Larsen said patrolling on bikes had proven to be a valuable tool, as it was easier to identify drivers using their mobile phones, and those not wearing seatbelts.

Police had received positive feedback about both the e-bikes and regular ones, she said.

“Officers on bikes increase visibility of police in the central city and the e-bikes are proving to be a great conversation starter with the public.”

The e-bikes being trialled are less than 300 watts.