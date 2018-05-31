Christchurch Casino looking to expand facial recognition

Christchurch Casino has rolled out its own facial recognition technology to identify problem gamblers and is looking at expanding what it can do.

Chief executive Brett Anderson said after a six-month trial, the technology, developed by Cognetic, had proved successful.

“Now we’re looking at how further we can take it and adapt it and increase its capabilities.”

He said that could include scanning how long punters had been at the casino to identify whether they might have a gambling problem.

The casino has cameras at the main entrance which scans every face. It then compares them with its database of people who have been either voluntarily excluded through treatment agencies, banned by the casino, or excluded through a concerned third party.

“It alerts us someone has entered the premises, we approach that person and remind them of their status,” Mr Anderson said.

Previously, staff had to use “good old fashioned facial memory,” but this meant a much faster response time, he said.

He said along with the casino’s other policies it was a step in the right direction to reduce gambling-related harm.

It comes as a new system, called Guardian, is being trialled in 15 bars and clubs nationally, which scans faces as people enter gaming rooms.

It then checks them against a cloud-based database of people who have voluntarily excluded themselves. If there is a match, staff would be alerted and could ask them to leave.

Hospitality NZ Canterbury Branch president Peter Morrison said facial recognition would help problem gamblers, but also hospitality staff, who currently have to rely on recognising faces.

As of March, there were 1334 non-casino pokie machines in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

Guardian was developed by COMS Systems and Torutek, at the request of the gaming industry.

The Salvation Army Oasis national operations manager Lisa Campbell said the team supported 129 people in Canterbury who were harmed by pub and club pokie gambling.

She said Guardian would be good, but would depend on the system’s accuracy and the buy-in of the sector.

“For this system to work effectively we’ll need everyone on board and using the same national electronic system. There are also issues to work out around privacy of personal information, ownership of data, the cost and who will pay.’’

Problem Gambling Foundation of New Zealand chief executive Paula Snowdon said she had seen the Guardian technology work and it was “brilliant.”

She said the Guardian system worked “privately and respectfully” and would go a long way to helping both venues and problem gamblers.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said it was aware of support for facial recognition.

“The ministry is considering this initiative, including any privacy and legal issues.”