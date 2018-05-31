Celebrating men’s health

The lens will be focused on Christchurch men next month, as Men’s Health Month kicks

off.

Sport Canterbury have teamed up with generous local activity providers to create a month of free activities for over-60s to celebrate the month.

“Men’s Health Month is a chance for men across New Zealand to start talking more about their health,” Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon said.

“What we’re trying to do is raise that awareness and translate that awareness into behaviour change,” he said.

Sport Canterbury’s Community Groups Strength and Balance project leader Rebecca Logan said men have usually been shy to join group activities.

“Often guys think group exercises are for women, but these classes have benefits for everyone.”

Miss Logan encouraged men to make the most of the month of activities.

“Come and give it a go and if you enjoy it, buddy up with another participant to become a regular class attendee. Group exercise offers many benefits to men, including improving your strength and balance, which will enable you live stronger for longer and keep your independence.”

* run as fact box:

Free Classes for Over-60s:

Qigong Class

5 June

Qigong is a peaceful flowing movement practise, which could be described as a mixture between Tai Chi and Yoga. This exercise enhances body, mind and spirit. Socialise with free refreshments after class.

6.30pm – 8.30pm, 19 Templetons Rd, Aidanfield.

To register: sandyjsky@gmail.com or 03 260 1256

YMCA Lifefit Circuit Class

11 June

This circuit class involves intervals with weights and cardio stations to enhance strength and stamina. It is suitable for all fitness levels. Come and give it a go. Socialise with free refreshments after class.

11am – Noon, YMCA 13a Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale.

To register: paul@ymcachch.org.nz or 03 359 8320

Outdoor Circuit Class

12 June

Small group personal training in the great outdoors. This class is focused on fitness, fun and friendship. Socialise with free refreshments after class.

11am – Noon, Centennial Park. Lyttelton St, Somerfield.

To register: manuela@myfitlife.co.nz or 021 865 882

Seniors Circuit

15 June

Gentle exercises for senior citizens. Increase your mobility and strength while socialising with others.

10am – 11am, Physical Sense Gym and Physio. 300 Colombo St, Sydenham.

No need to register for this class.

Please register by phone or e-mail, as there are limited places available.

Although the classes are all suitable for beginners, participants need to be medically fit to exercise – if they are uncertain, it is recommended that they check with their GP.