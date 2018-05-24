Cashmere hope to claim title on home turf

Cashmere Technical can win their fifth Mainland Premier League title in eight years on their home turf this weekend.

On Saturday, they host Nelson Suburbs at Garrick Park where three points will secure the title.

With three rounds remaining in the competition, Cashmere are seven points clear of Coastal Spirit in second. If Coastal fail to win their match against FC Twenty11 then a draw against third-placed Nelson will also be enough for Cashmere.

Cashmere travelled to Nelson last month where they played out a 2-2 draw.

The competition leaders racked up their sixth straight win when they brushed aside FC Twenty 11 at the weekend. Tom Schwarz put Cashmere ahead early on before Conor Clarke levelled in the 13th-minute. Daniel Thoms then replied immediately to restore Cashmere’s lead. Lyle Matthysen added a third before Aaron Clapham scored from the penalty spot. Matthysen added two late goals to complete his hat-trick.

After the final round of the MPL next month the top five teams will move onto the newly-reformed South Island football league.

•Other round 12 fixtures: Universities v Ferrymead Bays, Coastal Spirit v FC Twenty11, Selwyn United v Nomads United.