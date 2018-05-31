Calls for a performing arts facility in Rolleston

CentreStage Rolleston wants a local performing arts facility to be included in the Long Term Plan.

CentreStage’s president Phil Dean spoke at the district council’s LTP public hearing last week about the idea.

The group, which formed earlier this year, believe the district, particularly Rolleston, needs a space for the arts.

Mr Dean, who is the Ashburton sub-area commander, said in his written submission that compared to sports, “performing arts is the poor cousin.”

He said although there are “some pretty amazing providers,” what the area doesn’t have is somewhere for people to rehearse or perform in large groups.

Mr Dean believes there is scope in the new sporting facility at Foster Park for performing arts.

“Space like a dance studio, rehearsal rooms, performance areas will meet the increasing demands of the performing arts community,” he said.

District councillor Craig Watson said it is “probably too early to say” whether a performing arts space could go in Foster Park.

“I think we are working on a town centre precinct at the moment and obviously that has a cultural aspect to it, so that’s probably where it naturally lies,” he said.

Cr Watson said CentreStage is “fantastic” for how it brings like-minded people together.

Mr Dean said the group

needs a “disproportionate” amount of funding because performing arts in Rolleston is in a “fledgling” state compared with sport which already has facilities.

Cr Watson said it’s vital the district council provides an opportunity for performing arts but it needs to make sure it’s sustainable.

“I think for Selwyn it’s really important that we have performing arts well supported and catered for,” he said.

The district council is holding its deliberations today and tomorrow and expects to formally adopt the plan in late June.

