Bus re-think after outcry

Public outcry has caused a re-think over plans to cut bus routes around the city.

Environment Canterbury staff prepared an “alternative option” to the proposal in its draft Long Term Plan that would axe the six lowest performing bus routes following “overwhelming” public opposition, a spokeswoman said.

ECan announced in February it was considering cutting the 107, 108, 135, 145, 150 and 535 routes to plug a $4 million funding shortfall. The news prompted outrage.

A new proposal would save the 107 Styx Mill and 145 Westmorland, but their routes will change and go into the CBD.

A service from Prestons to QE II would be made of a combination of the 135 Burwood Hospital and 150 The Palms routes. The new service would not go to New Brighton.

The 108 route will be absorbed into an extended version of the 28 Papanui to Lyttelton service.

The 535 Rapaki route would still be cut. However, the 28 route would also extend to service Rapaki three times in the morning and evening respectively.

Councillors have asked for staff to further consider the best solution for the 535.

The plan would be funded by a 2.5 per cent increase in fares annually for the next three years, starting in July.

Said councillor David Caygill: “It became very clear from the submissions that almost everybody does not want us to abandon the services.”

There were 781 submissions on the draft LTP, with the majority of those on public transport options.

He said that the new proposal should also see an increase of patronage on the services.

“In many ways this is the outcome we were most hoping for,” he said.

ECan senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon said if approved, the changes would come into effect in October.

Other options to plug the funding shortfall involved a reduction of the total mobility subsidy and/or an increase in fares – but all options involved discontinuing the lines.

The decision now lies in the hands of councillors who will approve the final LTP in June.

The city council, Canterbury District Health Board and service operators Red Bus were among the chorus of voices calling for ECan to reconsider stopping the services.

Bus patronage has not fully recovered following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.