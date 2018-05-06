‘Bubble fountain’ a top target for vandals

Riccarton’s Shands Fountain is proving an easy target for vandals, with six foam attacks recorded in the past year.

The city council has had to spend $1680 to drain, clean and refill the Shand Crescent Reserve fountain, known as the “bubble fountain,” six times.

It and the historic Bowker Fountain were the only two city council owned fountains to have had “substances” put into them since January 2017.

A city council spokeswoman said although it was not possible to identify the substance put into Shands Fountain every time, soap powder was the recent culprit.

“Each time the cost is $280 to drain, clean and refill.”

She said fountains should not be tampered with, as it was a waste of money and resources for staff to fix the damage, or clean it.

“The environment nearby could also become contaminated.”

The historic illuminated Bowker Fountain in Victoria Square has also been the victim of two foam attacks since it was restored and turned back on last month.

While the fountain is owned by the city council, it is currently being maintained by Otakaro Ltd, which restored the square.

Laundry powder was the culprit the first time, but it was not known what was the cause of the second. An anti-foaming solution was added to the water, so no repairs were needed.