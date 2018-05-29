Brothers at home in the pool

Selwyn Swim Club brothers Celyn and Ieuan Edwards are among the 13 New Zealanders named Gold Hearts scholars.

Both are talented swimmers and the accolade from the children’s charity, Variety, means they will both receive up to $5000 of funding to help them reach their full potential in the pool.

The brothers are from Halswell. Celyn, 17, competed at the Commonwealth Games this year, earning personal bests in the individual medley.

“It was certainly a new experience for me, usually I only have 400 people in the stands supporting us so to have 10,000 was something else,” Celyn said.

He says his younger brother is showing plenty of promise.

“He’s beating me in a few races now and seems to be heading on the right track.”

Celyn holds 23 New Zealand records and one Oceania record. He swam at the Berlin IDM meet and the Australian Swimming Para Grand Prix last year, and at the 2018 Victoria Championships.

Celyn will be using his Gold Heart Scholarship to assist with his attendance at development camps, provided by Para-swimming New Zealand and the Selwyn Swim Club. He will also use the funds to assist in getting him to upcoming meets, both in New Zealand and overseas, and on related equipment costs.

Ieuan, 15, has his sights set on competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, followed by the 2024 Paralympic Games.

He is also looking to compete in the New Zealand short course champs and the New Zealand Open, as well as attend development camps hosted by Para-swimming New Zealand and the Selwyn Swim Club – each of which would not be possible without the Gold Heart Scholarship.

Ieuan holds one New Zealand record, has won medals at previous New Zealand short course championships and New Zealand Open meets, and is the joint holder of the 2015 Halberg Junior Disability Games overall best athlete,

“My older brother has shown me that I can attain my goals because he has done them,” Ieuan says.

Ieuan wants to represent New Zealand in the middle-distance freestyle events.

The scholarship money will help pay for both swimmers to attend national training camps and short course meets.

“He’s a very relaxed older brother and he gives me a lot of good advice,” Ieuan said.

He is currently striving to close the gap between his swim times and those of the current New Zealand swim team who are some five years older than him.