Bond not yet set for tyre plant

A environmentally-beneficial processing plant has been given the green­ light to be built in Burnham, in spite of a bond not yet being secured.

The district council approved leasing its land at Pines Recovery Park to allow company Eneform Ltd to construct a pyrolysis plant at its public meeting last week.

But the figure for the bond, expected to be paid by Eneform Ltd, has not yet been finalised by council staff.

The bond raised concerns around the district council table last week, in spite of councillors being supportive of the project.

As a result, the district council amended its motion to approve the lease of land subject to an appropriate bond being secured.

Other conditions included appropriate regulatory consents being contained and comprehensive risk, health and safety measures put in place.

The plant to be located at 183 Burnham School Rd, will use pyrolysis technology to break down tyres and plastic and reduce ongoing environmental issues related to end-of-life tyres.

The district council’s asset manager Murray Washington told Selwyn Times it is expected the bond will be confirmed in the next couple of months.

At the meeting, district councillor John Morten said while he supported the recommendation he was looking for a bond or guarantee in case something “unforeseen” happened.

His views were supported by fellow councillors Murray Lemon, Craig Watson, Nicole Reid and Jeff Bland.

Solid waste manager Andrew Boyd said a bond has been written into the draft lease agreement but the amount has not been specified.

“We would take advice of industry experts around what that figure would be estimated at to cover ourselves,” he said.

District councillor Jeff Bland said he preferred the district council reconciled around the table until the conditions were “wrapped up” and had a bond and number.

But Mayor Sam Broughton said it is about trusting staff will follow through with the conditions required.

Said Cr Bland: “We have ultimate responsibilities over this as councillors. We are delegating our responsibilities. The usual process is that something is presented to council and we accept or decline it.”

Mr Broughton said the district council has done due process on the proposal and have gone “very in-depth with it.”

Cr Bland said Eneform Ltd should pay the bond or not get the lease.

Said Mr Broughton: “I think that is our motion. Without that being met the whole thing doesn’t happen.”

Construction of the plant is planned to begin in the second half of this year.