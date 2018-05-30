Board members dog park bid gets laugh from councillors

The funding required to extend The Groynes dog park has been compared to “the equivalent of finding stale popcorn behind the back of your sofa and selling it on Trade Me.”

The comment was made by Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board member and deputy chairman Aaron Campbell during Long Term Plan 2018-2028 submissions and was met with laughs from both the mayor and city councillors.

Titled his “pet project,” Mr Campbell has taken his bid to extend the Northwood dog park, ‘More Park 2 Bark’, one step further, calling for funding during an LTP submission he made himself, separate to the community board’s.

He launched his crusade to extend the dog park in January which would see part of a 31ha empty lot leftover from the Western Belfast Bypass added to the Johns Rd park.

More than 450 people have signed a petition in support of the extension.

Ninety-nine per cent of the infrastructure is already in place, said Mr Campbell, as suitable fencing already borders The Groynes.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said his submission was “entertaining and useful.”

His popcorn comment received laugh from councillors who called out: “How much?”

Mr Campbell replied: “About a gate, seriously. There are some acquisition costs but I can go into that another time.”