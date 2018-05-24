Birthday boy back in top club rugby – he’s 49

Robbie Timo celebrated his 49th birthday on Saturday by turning back the clock – playing top level club rugby.

Timo last played in the premier metro competition in 2015, and was regarded as a veteran even then.

After starting this season in the Sumner Sharks masters team, he never thought he would run out in a premier metro match again.

But that all changed last week when the Sumner premier team called him up for their match against Shirley on Saturday, to cover for injuries.

With about 15min remaining, the tight head prop came on as a replacement and helped cement Sumner’s 45-32 win. His presence in the squad was a talking point in the pre-match build up.

“When Marty (coach Martin Dodgson) had us in the huddle before the game, he made mention of when I brought up my 300th game, which was in 2010. He pointed at one guy and said ‘how old were you’ and he said 11,” said Timo.

In recent years, he has coached a number of under-16 and under-18 metro rep teams. It’s now got to the point where he finds himself playing against players he has previously coached.

“A lot of them give me a second look when they see me out there. I’m probably the only guy that gets a handshake before the first scrum goes down,” said Timo.

In total Timo has played more than 400 senior games for Sumner across various divisions after first joining the club in 1992.

It was his time with the club’s top team in the 2000s that he’s most fond of. He was part of the team that was promoted from division three and then division two in 2010 to establish Sumner in the premier grade for the first time.

“My favourite memory is probably playing alongside Razor [Scott Robertson] when we had a div three final at Rugby Park against New Brighton. It was a very tough game and at the end we celebrated hard.”

The prop answered a resounding “yes” when asked if he feels sore on Sunday mornings more so than he did 30 years ago. But he says all is fixed with a swim at 9.30am and a spa 20min later which leaves him “good for the rest of the day and ready to get back into it Monday.”

Timo, who is a teacher at Linwood College, puts his ability to keep up with players more than half his age down to 5km stints on a rowing machine before a weights session, and a lot of walking.

In his early days, Timo spent stints on the wing before moving to the loose forwards. His first experience playing at prop helped him realise there was a need to step up his work in the gym. “I like pushing a bit of tin around,” said Timo.

“I remember the first time I propped. The scrum went down, we did the scrum and then I went to run but my legs couldn’t move. I thought jeepers, I have to get used to this.”

As for any chances of turning out at premier level when he hits 50. “No I think this will be the last time I probably do that again. It’s a big ask; if I did it, I would need to spend a lot of time training.”

Timo is likely to turn out for the division two side against High School Old Boys at St Leonards Park.