Big night of awards for surf lifesavers

Surf lifesavers from the New Brighton, North Beach, South Brighton and clubs were recognised at the Canterbury-Tasman awards of excellence on Saturday night.

A total of 24 awards were given out at the event at Sixty6 On Peterborough to lifeguards who have been commended for their remarkable efforts both on the beach and in competitive sports competitors.

The Waikuku, Spencer Park, Taylors Mistake and Sumner surf lifesaving clubs also took home awards.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand southern region manager, Stu Bryce, said it was a great opportunity to celebrate and thank the lifeguards and club members for their “invaluable contribution” to their communities.

“We are so proud to hear these stories and celebrate the successes of everyone at these awards, from our lifeguards to coaches, sports people and innovators. They all play in vital role on our beaches and it is great being able to acknowledge that.”

Every year, regional awards of excellence ceremonies are held around the country to officially recognise members for their hard work and dedication to surf lifesaving. The national awards of excellence will be held later this year in Auckland.

Awards of excellence winners: •Event guard of the year – Justice Shaw-Cross, Spencer Park •Coach of the year ­– James Gaskell, New Brighton •Innovation of the year –­ Dean Le Warne, Board Fins from Milk Bottle Tops, North Beach •Instructor of the year –­ Linda Poulsen, Spencer Park Service awards: •Regional service – Emma Derrick, North Beach; Dean Isherwood, North Beach; Morgan Foster, South Brighton. Regional Distinguished Service – Colin Mackenzie, North Beach