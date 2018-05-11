Bid to prevent boy racers from accessing red zone

Boy racers doing burnouts in the residential red zone has led to a call for the placement of barriers to be reviewed.

The Burwood East Residents’ Association says some closed streets can be accessed by vehicles, due to wide spaces between the barriers and the fences around the vacant land.

In the letter to the Coastal-Burwood Community Board, association secretary Gae Johns said Stour Drive, particularly the intersections of Priory Close and Vivian St, are popular areas for burnouts to occur.

“We have witnessed a couple of burnt out vehicles and rubbish dumpings as access alongside the barriers is an easy access point for those who wish to ignore them,” Ms Johns wrote.

Areas along Stour Drive are also a popular place for residents to dump unwanted household goods, she said.

But residents are too far away to take photographs of boy racers, therefore making a complaint to the police is a “fruitless” action without any evidence, Ms Johns said.

“These spaces do allow access for pedestrians and cyclists and that is great. However, they also, in our opinion, are a health and safety issue if they are shared with vehicles,” Ms Johns said.

The city council said it has been working with Land Information New Zealand, which manages Crown-owned land in the red zone.

City council city streets maintenance manager Mark Pinner said it has been working on a temporary traffic management plan for the area to address the residents concern.

Once that plan is approved, he said, it can make changes, such as installing additional bollards.

City councillor Glenn Livingstone said it was a trade-off between keeping people out and having access for the public to walk around.

“If you put the barriers right across, no one can walk in there, if you leave a little gap in some places, people can drive around,” he said.

Ms Johns did not respond to calls from Pegasus Post.