Bid to be the best of the bad jokes

“I remember back to those sweet mornings in the Netherlands – those were the hollandaise.”

Brandon Wyatt did not expect his self-proclaimed bad jokes like that would win him Saturday’s regional pun battle championship semi-final.

Mr Wyatt, a 23-year-old IT security engineer, who lives in the central city, said he thought all his puns were “trash” before he turned up at the bar, A Rolling Stone.

But that didn’t stop him taking out the competition against 20 others.

“I entered last year, but the first time it was just a total crash and burn,” he said.

Mr Wyatt said he doesn’t care about embarrassing himself, so he would give it another go.

“We were supposed to bring a pen and paper for round two, but I didn’t bother, I didn’t think I would make it that far.”

He scraped his way through first round – a head-to-head pun battle.

“It was three strikes and you’re out, I only had one left.”

Then it was a short story competition to cram in as many puns in as possible and the third round was a “Caruso-off” named after actor David Caruso, famous for one liners on the television show CSI: Miami.

“One of them was a barista. I said Caucasian male, looks like he’s been crushed by a steam roller. Looks like he’s a flat white.”

It was that level of humour, which won Mr Wyatt a trophy. He said he couldn’t quite believe it when they read out his name.

Though Mr Wyatt said puns get a bad wrap.

“It’s harder than it sounds. I like to tell myself it takes a really smart person to tell puns. I’ve also been asked if I’m a father before because I tell so many dad jokes.”

A second semi-final will be held at A Rolling Stone on July 14, with the regional final where Mr Wyatt will compete for a cash prize in September.

Organiser George Fowler said there was “well over” 100 entrants in the nationwide competition. He is in the process of organising a national final – but plans had not been confirmed.

Until then, Mr Wyatt said he will be working on developing even worse jokes and testing them out on his family, girlfriend and colleagues.

“I practice every day, by making bad jokes every day.”