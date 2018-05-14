Another Nadolo makes his mark

Another Nadolo is emerging on the scene in Christchurch – this time at secondary school level – after scoring with his first touch of the ball in the UC Championship.

Inosi Nasiganiyavi, the younger brother of Nemani Nadolo, arrived at Christ’s College from Queensland in January on a rugby scholarship. On Saturday, the winger scored his first try for his new school from 40m out after pouncing on a loose ball in midfield then beating two Shirley Boys’ High School defenders before crossing the line.

“When I got the ball all I thought about was going for the corner . . . it was exciting at the time, I had a big smile on my face,” said Nasiganiyavi.

His older brother played a big part in his move to Christchurch. Nasiganiyavi was invited to the city by Nadolo while he was playing for the Crusaders. Nasiganiyavi says he fell in love with Christchurch during the visit and had always planned to return.

“(My brother) plays a massive part in my decisions . . . if I’m ever second guessing myself, he’s someone I can always go to for advice,” said Nasiganiyavi.

“My goal was to finish school in Aussie and then come to Christchurch and work my way up through club rugby, but I was lucky enough to get a scholarship at Christ’s College.”

The brothers currently share different last names. However, it may not take long for that to change.

Nadolo – formally Ratu Nasiganiyavi – changed his name to Nemani Nadolo as an adult, adopting his mother’s maiden name in 2009 instead of the surname of his father who had left the family home when he was young. Nasiganiyavi also plans to change his last name to Nadolo when he turns 18 later this year.

While the two may soon share the same surname, Nasiganiyavi says his style of play isn’t an exact mould of his brother.

“I wish I was as big as him. He was lucky to get my mother’s side. My way of play is to run around them rather than through them. I’ve been working a lot on my footwork,” said Nasiganiyavi.

The Queenslander knows he has plenty of learning to do if he wants to come close to achieving the cult-like status his brother held while scoring tries for fun in a Crusaders jersey. Nasiganiyavi is only in his second year of the 15-man game after playing league while growing up Brisbane.

He says he has already been blown away by the emphasis put on perfecting the basics at training. Moving from a place where the 13-man game is king to a school that is coached by a former All Blacks captain in the form of Reuben Thorne has also been a shock to the system.

“It sort of gives you goosebumps at first . . . my mum and my brother told me stories of watching him play, but he’s just a normal person at the end of the day,” said Nasiganiyavi.

Much like his older brother, Nasiganiyavi also likes to play at centre and can be expected to spend time between there and on the wing during the UC Championship.

His next chance to add to his families legacy in Christchurch comes on Saturday when Christ’s College travels to St Thomas of Canterbury College.