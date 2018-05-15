‘All Blacks of singing’ win 11th title

Winning is now second nature for the Christchurch City Chorus, which took home the national Sweet Adelines competition title for the 11th time.

The group has finished first in every national barbershop competition it has entered since forming in 1987, and has been referred to as the “All Blacks of singing.”

Singing under the direction of musical director Virginia Humphrey-Taylor, the team is made up of 130 women, mainly from Christchurch.

In the competition held earlier this month, contestants were assessed by four international judges from the United States and Sweden.

Said Ms Humphrey-Taylor: “The judges were excited to see a performance of such a high international level. The beautiful singing and the high energy field that was delivered was thoroughly enjoyed.”

As the national champion, the group will represent New Zealand at the Sweet Adelines international competition in New Orleans next year.

•Would you love to sing in a four-part harmony? Join the Christchurch City Chorus at its free open night on May 23 at 8pm at the Harmony Church, 220 Antigua St.