A bit of Melbourne in Christchurch

People sit in the sun on the benches eating their lunches and chatting in the newly-finished Evolution Square.

In the heart of the Innovation Precinct, the new public space is buzzing. Next door, Little High Eatery is a hive of activity.

Nearby, the site where Poplar Lane once stood is now home to eateries, and Vanguard Square, another courtyard for people to relax in.

Over in Cashel Lobby in the BNZ Centre, people wander in through the different laneways to buy their lunches and sit on seats and beanbags – the courtyard sheltered from the wind.

The Terrace development is nearby. Oxford Lane, which runs between two of the buildings, provides a place for revellers to enjoy a drink at the tables under the glow of hanging lights.

This was the city council and Government’s vision for the central city – activating the spaces in between the buildings, much like Melbourne.

And now, it’s becoming reality.

Both Evolution and Vanguard Squares are part of Government anchor project the South Frame. It will eventually join the Innovation and Health Precincts.

It is made up of five pedestrian lanes and eight vehicular access lanes, which run from north to south. It also has four gathering spaces, while a spine known as the Greenway would run right through the middle from east to west.

Otakaro South Frame project manager Cameron Mclean said Evolution Square was an example of how well it had worked.

He said the project’s laneways and gathering spaces were a catalyst for further private development in those blocks.

“Having these public spaces on their doorstep encourages developers to deliver the likes of hospitality and retail ventures that spill out onto the laneways and make this an appealing part of the city for people.”

Melbourne’s laneways were inspiration for the South Frame’s potential, but they tried to add a unique layer to the design through collaboration with Matapopore, Mr Mclean said.

For example, the garden beds were filled with plants traditionally used by Ngai Tahu and stones used for tools or trading had been placed throughout the frame, he said.

Otakaro would continue to divest land adjoining the laneways to parties to develop them to attract people to the central city, he said.

The concept of laneways and courtyards was part of the central city blueprint, developed after the quakes in 2012.

But the idea of enhancing these spaces was around before then.

The city council was in the process of upgrading its existing laneways before the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The Central City Lanes Plan identified lanes that had the potential to be successful like the popular Sol Square and Poplar Lane.

But when the February 22, 2011, earthquake hit, that plan was paused, and both Poplar Lane and Sol Square were severely damaged.

While new buildings have popped up in Poplar Lane’s place, Sol Square is a shadow of its former self.

The red Mini Cooper teeters above the square where weeds grow up through the cracks in the pavement, and graffiti covers the buildings and windows.

Some evidence of its past remains – the faded signs for once popular The Fish and Chip Shop and Toast and the large musical notes on the side of one of the buildings.

Sol Square is, however, rising from the ashes, with developer Dave Henderson’s plans to restore the complex to its former glory.

Since the quakes, other private developments were also including laneways and courtyards in their designs.

Strange’s Lane was the first. The lane which runs between Lichfield and High Sts has a similar feel to the old Sol Square and Poplar Lane with brick buildings, hanging lighting, bars and eateries.

It was the brainchild of developer Shaun Stockman.

He said Strange’s Lane took inspiration from Melbourne laneways – not too wide and intimate.

“I had a break there just after the quakes and it gave me the idea.”

Mr Stockman said there was an arcade on the site in the 1960s.

He said the work happening now with laneways was a follow on from the work the city council had done before the quakes.

The Crossing opened last year. It is made up of several buildings which are all interconnected.

The man behind the development, Philip Carter said while there was a planning requirement to incorporate laneways within The Crossing, they were happy to do it.

“The laneways create interest and encourage discovery. We invested in the architecture of the development, and the laneways gave us an opportunity to showcase the architecture and make the spaces interesting.”

Mr Carter said the architects visited Melbourne early in the design process and they used its laneways as inspiration.

He said they created an “interesting CBD” and spaces where people would want to spend time.

Richard Peebles has included laneways in his McKenzie and Willis complex which will eventually link to the Duncan’s Buildings he’s restoring.

He plans to connect his Riverside development, due to open at the end of the year, with a new building to be constructed on the former Guthrey Centre site, to link it with Ballantynes.

Much of the South Frame is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Land Information New Zealand is working to acquire the remaining land needed. Three are still to be finalised.

The laneways are opening progressively.

But while some of the city’s old laneways are gone, some of the new ones reflect on their history.

One of the lanes leading into the BNZ Centre’s Cashel Lobby is called Shades Lane, a reference to the former Shades Arcade which once stood there.

People moving through Evolution Square have a chance to literally walk down Memory Lane, a tribute to the labyrinth of past lanes in the area.

FACT BOX:

The South Frame will consist of:

Pedestrian lanes:

Hauora Lane

Swamp Hen Lane

Cotters Lane

Little High Lane

Butchers Lane

Vehicular access lanes:

Waiora Lane

Mauri Ora Lane

Lava Lane

Te Pohue Lane

Sugarloaf Lane

Mata Lane

Memory Lane

Nurseryman Lane

Gathering spaces:

Kahikatea Common

Matai Common