60 years of horse racing memories

After 60 years of covering horse racing in Canterbury, photographer Colin Berry has retired – sort of.

The 81-year-old, who lives in Hornby, has been a regular sight at Canterbury race meetings, especially Riccarton Park gallops and Addington trots, since the late 1950s.

He has been photographing winning horses, delighted trainers, drivers and jockeys, and ecstatic race owners for most of his adult life – and says he will miss it.

“A few years ago I had a double hip replacement and I feel like I’ve been slowing down since,” he said.

“It’s always been great to photograph happy people.

“A lot of owners or trainers would come up to me early in the night and say to me ‘I’m looking forward to seeing you after my race’ as if I was their lucky charm.”

Born and bred in Christchurch, Mr Berry began his career during a three-month period of compulsory military training near the Ohakea Air Force Base in Palmerston North.

He became a photographer’s assistant at Addington Raceway in 1956 doing photo finishes, and the rest as they say is history.

​As well as racing shots, he also did horse breeding photography.

I won’t miss the cold of the winter night meetings but I’ve just loved the camaraderie that you have from working in the industry,” Mr Berry said.

“There was a lot of mixed emotions on the night but my son Ajay has taken over for me and he’s just fantastic.

“I’ll just be the messenger boy now, delving the odd photo and doing odd jobs in the office.”

Mr Berry said he remembers covering the Addington Raceway grandstand fire in 1961 as one of New Zealand’s best standard bred horses, Cardigan Bay, led a race from start to finish,

He said Christian Cullen remained one of his favourite horses, not only for his dominance on the track, but also because of his physical make up.

“He’d be one of the best I’ve seen, he was just so well put together physically and a joy to photograph,” Mr Berry said. “It’s very hard to compare horses from different eras, though.”

Mr Berry said technology advancement has made the biggest difference in race photography over time.

“Back in the day, to try to get a photo of a horse with all four of its feet off the ground while warming up was a real skill,” he said.

“I’d listen from the beat and the pace of the hooves . . . now you can snaps 14 photos off in 1sec.

“That happiness of nailing the perfect shot when you only had one shot at it back in the day is replaced by frustration if you don’t get it these days with the quality cameras.”