25 years with the volunteer fire brigade

Station Officer Ian White has been honoured with a gold star for 25 years of service to the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Mr White was presented with his star in front of about 170 people in the Lincoln Events Centre on Saturday.

Mr White, 43, said he joined the brigade while studying at Lincoln University.

“I came to university down here and tried to be brainy and failed miserably,” he said.

The earthquakes and the Port Hills fire were the two “most notable” events Mr White has been involved in.

Mr White said he’s not sure how long he’ll stay with the brigade but “they’re not sick of me yet.”

“It’s a real good service to be in to be honest, the camaraderie between each of the members and so on,” he said.

Lincoln chief fire officer Jeremy Greenwood said Mr White is a “very, very humble, kind natured sort of person.”

Mr Greenwood said they can always count on Mr White to step up.

“Every time there’s a job during the day he sort of, turns out, it’s quite the sacrifice he makes for the community,” he said.