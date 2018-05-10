$10 million for road maintenance

The city’s road maintenance budget will receive a $10 million cash injection.

But the additional New Zealand Transport Agency funding only puts the level of service in line with other cities around the country, city council manager city streets maintenance Mark Pinner said.

“The $10m represents an increase over total budget approved by NZTA from $145m for the 2015-18 three-year period, to $155m for the 2018-21 period,” he said.

Mr Pinner said the extra funding would go towards resealing damaged roads around the city.

“Obtaining the ‘extra’ level of investment will still only deliver an equivalent level of services to other NZ cities in an anticipated 20-year horizon.”

The additional money equates to about 10km of additional sealing annually, Mr Pinner said.

Of the $155 million, NZTA would be paying 51 per cent, while the council would contribute 49 per cent.