World championship medal for Sumner runner

Sumner’s Sofia Kennedy helped the New Zealand girls team to a bronze medal finish at the ISF World Championship Cross Country in Paris.

Kennedy, 17, played a vital role in the six-strong team winning bronze. The total of the top-four finishers from each team are combined to reach a total team score. The team with the lowest total score wins gold.

The secondary school-age event saw more than 600 runners, from 33 countries, across five continents, run under the Eiffel tower as part of the 4150m course.

The Sumner runner was the fourth Kiwi home, finishing 29th in the 100-strong race girls race. She completed the course in 14min 19sec, 46sec behind race winner Ella Heeney from Australia.

Kennedy’s tally combined with Hannah O’Conner (fourth), Aimee Fergusson (fifth), Phoebe McKnight (11th) equalled 49 points which was good enough for third behind Australia (29pts) and England (33pts).

The accomplishment saw the NZ girls finish ahead of renowned middle distance running countries such as Morocco, France and Algeria.

Kennedy was the only South Island member of the girls

team.

The NZ boys team finished fifth on 89 points behind Morocco (29pts), England (35pts), Algeria (62pts) and Spain (74pts). The boys team featured Christchurch runners Andres Hernandez and Dion Houston.