Worksafe investigates New Brighton’s potholed car park

WorkSafe New Zealand has been approached in a bid to finally repair the potholes in New Brighton’s Hawke St car park.

Coastal-Burwood Ward city councillor David East wants WorkSafe to pressure the car park’s private owners into repairing the potholes which are a “trip and vehicle” hazard.

WorkSafe chief inspector assessments southern Darren Handforth said it may be able to take action under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, “as a person conducting a business or undertaking.”

Mr Handforth said WorkSafe is aware of the concerns raised by Cr East about the car park.

“WorkSafe has completed an assessment visit to the site and is engaging with the owner to advise them that it is their responsibility to manage their risks appropriately.”

Different parts of the car park are owned by various people and the Coastal-Burwood Community Board recently wrote to them about its concerns around health and safety.

Cr East said the biggest issue in the past has been getting in touch with the landlords and owners and getting them to agree to anything. “The board appreciates that multi-ownership of the parking space may present a difficulty in co-ordinating repair/resurfacing but felt obliged to pass these concerns onto you,” said the letter.

One reply has been received so far from an owner who is willing to discuss the issue. However, all the owners would have to agree to undertake work.

Cr East said there had been a “number of incidences” in the car park of people injuring themselves which had gone unreported.

“I’ve always thought that it has been quite amazing that we haven’t had any serious accidents or senior citizens perhaps tripping in those potholes and doing themselves some damage.”

He is confident the new approach will bring results.

“I think the WorkSafe involvement may prove to be the lever that we are looking for.”