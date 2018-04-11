Working group for Selwyn River

A working party will be set up to address ongoing frustrations over the state of the Selwyn River/Waikirikiri.

Selwyn Waihora Zone Committee member Paul Hodgson, who joined the committee earlier this year in attempt to make a difference to the district’s water quality issues is behind the plan.

He made a presentation to the committee last week on why a group needed to be formed and the need to develop a plan to restore the river.

“I am a great believer that if you can clearly articulate what the requirements are, when you actually go and talk to people it is amazing the changes in the attitude you can achieve,” Mr Hodgson said.

He said there is no plan for improving the river and not enough is being done to get a healthy river.

Mr Hodgson said it is most important the plan is consulted with the community.

It is estimated the group will provide draft reports by December on requirements for a healthy ecosystem and how to achieve a desired state of the river.

Chairman Allen Lim said as far as he is concerned the group has been approved, but it was working on the terms of reference to govern how issues are dealt with.

“We are looking forward to having Paul starting, it is a good initiative,” he said.

The plan aims to combat community concerns not resolved at a Environment Canterbury water seminar series last year.

ECan ran a series of seminars to reduce tensions between residents over how water issues in the Selwyn-Waihora catchment are managed.

But Mr Hodgson said he is still concerned about how nitrate issues are being addressed.

ECan’s chief scientist Tim Davie said the nitrate concentrations for the upper part of the river at Whitecliffs are currently low – a median of 0.21 mg/l.

But at the lower area of the river the nitrate levels are high – a median of 5.5mg/l.

Dr Davie said, as described in the seminar series, provisions in the Selwyn Te Waihora sub-region plan aim to lower the concentration of nitrate in lowland waterways like the Selwyn River/Waikirikiri.

This is by reducing nitrates leaching from farms in the catchment.

“The overall catchment reduction in nitrate leaching is 14 per cent, with dairy farms required to reduce by 30 per cent by 2022,” he said.

Mr Hodgson said Canterbury University is investigating what the river was like in the 1950-1960s and if it can be restored to that condition.

•HAVE YOUR SAY: What needs to be done to improve the state of the Selwyn River/Waikirikiri? Email your views to georgia.oconnor@starmedia.kiwi