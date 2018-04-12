Woman with ‘high risk’ pregnancy dodges hospital car pak potholes

Louise Lewis is 25 weeks pregnant with her second child.

It’s a “high risk” pregnancy, she said.

That means she’s been using the park and ride service “quite a lot” recently, having to go into hospital regularly for check-ups, making sure she and the baby are okay.

“If there’s something wrong this time, I’ll have to come in every two weeks and that will be really hard when it’s like this,” she said as the hail fell on Tuesday.

Her 10-month-old son, Damian, was wrapped in a blanket. He didn’t take his head off his mother’s chest.

“It’s really annoying, I can’t get the pram out with the potholes, so I have to carry him,” she said.

Ms Lewis said something needed to be done.

David and Wendy Heenan have to go to the hospital regularly. Mr Heenan has cancer and was going in to have a check up.

When asked what he thought about the condition of the car park, he laughed.

“What condition? It’s just shocking.”

He said the Government should be doing more to fix the car park and extend the shelter, including running the service more frequently.

“It’s like something you would see in a third world country, not in New Zealand. Something needs to be done to ensure the public are safe, because left like this, they’re not safe.”

Mr Heenan said it was demeaning for patients who are suffering already.

“I’ve seen 50 people waiting out here, waiting in the rain . . . even sheep in a wool shed get shelter.”

There were more and more potholes every day. But recently a grader had ran over the car park to smooth the surface, he said.

“That’s as far as they went. It was nowhere near far enough and with the rain, it’s just back to square one.”

When it started hailing, Mr and Mrs Heenan were outside, putting up an umbrella.

“We’ll lose our place in the line for the bus if we go inside,” he said.

“It’s pretty bad,” Rachael Delore said as she waited for the shuttle outside cradling her 20-month-old daughter Aleah to her chest.

Ms Delore was going to hospital to visit her stepfather. Something she does often.

“This is the first time she (Aleah) has been in the shuttle . . . there are no car seats for her in it. You can’t get your pram through here either and I don’t know if there’s anywhere on the bus to put it,” she said.

Ms Delore said she didn’t know how it was going to work, whether Aleah would sit on her lap or have to be in a seat on her own.

There “definitely should be more” being done to seal the car park.

“It’d be different if we had somewhere else but this is all there is. It’s really difficult,” she said.

Kathleen Reynolds was on crutches when she was waiting for the shuttle.

The car park needs to be resurfaced. It was difficult walking through pot holes in the rain, she said.

But at least there was a car park.

“But more than anything we’re thankful to have this. It’s impossible to get a park otherwise.”

“There definitely needs to be a bit more organisation from whoever owns it. But it’s a great idea and we’re so grateful it’s here,” she said.