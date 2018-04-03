What will our waterways be like in 35 years?

Modelling is being carried out to assess the current condition of the city’s waterways and to predict what they will be like in 35 years.

City council city services general manager David Adamson said the modelling estimates the annual amounts of contaminants such as copper, zinc and sediment in the stormwater, which could end up in the rivers.

“An initial pilot trial has been done on the Avon catchment and this has now been extended to include all the major catchments in Christchurch.”

He said the work was yet to be peer reviewed so could not be released.

A recent city council survey of the waterways found people rated them more important than housing and education. But 60 per cent said the rivers were in “poor” or “terrible” states.

The modelling was being done as part of the city council’s consent application to Environment Canterbury to discharge stormwater into land and water.

The application is on hold until June to allow the modelling to be done.

ECan staff initially indicated they would decline the application because there was a lack of certainty or firm targets for quality over time.

This work is being done to try and create those targets and show improvement. The previous consent expired in 2016.

It was not yet known how the modelling would be incorporated into the consent or if it would be used at all, Mr Adamson said.