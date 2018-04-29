Well-known music producer mentors Haeata students

South Auckland music producer Anonymouz has made a big impact with Haeata Community Campus students.

The well-known producer visited the students as part of a music mentor programme.

The father-of-three, Matthew Faiumu, aka Anonymouz, gave a crash course in writing hooks, producing, arranging and recording music.

He describes himself as a composer, sound designer, teaching artist and visual storyteller.

“Anonymouz shared his experience of now making a living as a professional creative, writing jingles for TV and radio stations, sound tracks for short films, beats for urban artists, producing music for the Royal New Zealand Ballet and travelling for professional contracts,” said Haeata performing arts co-ordinator Seta Timo.

Faiumu has taught workshops and produced music for New Zealand and overseas organisations in Australia, Samoa and the United States.

He is also music director for the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra International Music Council and the UNESCO award-winning hip-hop and classic music programme, APO Remix.

“He was the perfect inspiration for our young students to see a viable pathway in pursuing the arts,” said Mr Timo.