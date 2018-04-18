Water supply to be permanently chlorinated in parts of Selwyn

Residents are unhappy with the district council’s decision to permanently chlorinate two key water supplies in Malvern due to the risk of contamination.

The district council has confirmed it will chlorinate the Sheffield-Waddington and Malvern Hills Hartleys Rd water supplies in July and August.

Malvern Hills Hartleys Rd supplies Coalgate, Glentunnel and Whitecliffs.

The district council’s water services asset manager Murray England told Selwyn Times pipe breaks, backflow, illegal connections and reservoir failures in the supplies had led to the chlorination.

He said the district council has written to users of both schemes informing them of their intention to permanently chlorinate the water supplies.

“Council wants to make sure everyone has safe drinking water

. . . the decision was made on public health risk,” Mr England said.

But residents have been left unhappy and are opposing the decision.

Chief fire officer Neville Croy said he knew nothing about it and wants more questions asked over why it needs to be done.

“Just in case something might happen isn’t a reason to do it because the water is really nice,” he said.

Glentunnel Township Committee chairman Reg Anderson said he wouldn’t be happy if the water was permanently chlorinated.

“If they get a hiccup, we get a call, we boil our water for a few days and then start again and never had any problems . . . why they are doing it now? I don’t know, they don’t need to.”

The district council is currently consulting the community on universal chlorination across Selwyn for its Long Term Plan 2018-2028. As part of the plan, the district council is proposing to budget $6 million to extend UV treatment to all drinking water supplies between this year and 2021.

Chlorination of Christchurch’s water supplies started last month due to the need for engineers to fix vulnerable well heads.

Malvern Community Board deputy chairman Kerry Pauling said the issue will be discussed at the Sheffield-Waddington Community Committee meeting tomorrow.

“I think it is a wee bit over the top, they probably should have consulted first,” Mr Pauling said.

But district councillor John Morten said the district council had no choice but to add chlorine to the water supplies to get the water to a guaranteed safe quality.

“It would be better for people to get a smell of chlorine and be uncomfortable than basically go to a funeral,” he said.

Emergency chlorination was added to the water supplies after E. coli was detected in the supplies last month.

Mr Anderson said he was going to ring the district council and ask if it “minded putting more water in the chlorine because, boy, it is strong”. He said the emergency chlorination has gone on for weeks, and there is still a small amount in the water currently.

Both water supplies are currently undergoing ultra-violet light treatment.

Mr England said UV only treats the water when it enters the supply network;­ it does not treat water once it is in the reservoirs and pipes.

“There is always potential for contaminants to get into the water reticulation system, for example through pipe breaks,” he said.

