Water concern prompts meeting over permanent chlorination

A public meeting will be held in Glentunnel to gauge concern over the district council’s plans to permanently chlorinate water supplies in parts of Malvern.

Residents are upset after the district council confirmed it will chlorinate the Sheffield-Waddington and Malvern Hills Hartleys Rd water supplies in July and August.

Townships affected by the chlorination include Whitecliffs, Glentunnel, Coalgate, Sheffield and Waddington.

Residents are being encouraged to make as many submissions as possible to the district council.

“We felt something has got to be done about it . . . hopefully we will get a lot of people,” said one of the meeting’s organisers Brian Thompson.

He said district council representatives have been invited to the meeting and he is hoping to change its mind.

The district council’s water services asset manager Murray England told Selwyn Times last week pipe breaks, backflow, illegal connections and reservoir failures in the supplies had led to the chlorination.

The issue of chlorination was also discussed at the Sheffield-Waddington Community Committee meeting on Thursday.

Malvern Community Board deputy chairman Kerry Pauling said everyone at the meeting was told if they want to make their feelings known to the council they need to make a submission.

He said several good points were raised at the meeting by farmers who use the Malvern Hills Hartleys Rd water supplies to feed livestock.

“The stock don’t like chlorination water and don’t drink enough. They get dehydrated . . . there is not an alternative source to get water from,” Mr Pauling said.

Another concern raised was chlorination causing the environment to become more sterile which could lead to the weakening of children’s immune systems.

Mr Pauling said permanent chlorination would not be popular with 90 per cent of residents, and a large contingent from Sheffield is likely to travel to the Glentunnel meeting.

But Sheffield volunteer chief fire officer Neville Croy said it was a done deal and the district council will have made up their minds.

“I don’t see any need for chlorination. I don’t think it is necessary,” he said.

Mr Thompson said a lot of people were “seriously” concerned about the chlorination and no one he has spoken to is in favour of chlorination.

He said if the district council did not change its decision he and his wife will consider buying a well to get off the scheme.