Waihora dominate Ohoka

Five teams remain unbeaten in the combined country rugby competition following three rounds of play.

Southbridge and Ashburton are both undefeated in section A, while Prebbleton, Darfield and Rakaia all kept their unbeaten records alive in section B. After a second round hiccup, Waihora continued their return to form with a commanding 64-17 win against Ohoka. Prop Jim Cummings and fullback Mark Maitland both grabbed doubles in the try-fest at Kirwee Domain. It was also a successful day with the boot for halfback Harry Kirk who nailed every single conversion attempt.

Waihora moved their game to Kirwee due to the opening of their new changing rooms, which took place on Sunday. Their new rugby clubrooms are expected to be opened in June.

They will look to rack up another bonus point win on Saturday when they host lowly Hampstead who were on the receiving end of a 10-83 hiding from defending champions Southbridge at the weekend.

Newcomers Springston continued their impressive return to division one rugby with a 50-15 win over Southern. They will face their biggest test yet on Saturday when they host last year’s Ellesmere competition runners-up Darfield.

Results:

Section A: Ashburton Celtic 31, Glenmark 10; BDI 51, Saracens 24; Lincoln 27, Ashley 22; Southbridge 83, Hampstead 10; Waihora 64, Ohoka 17; West Melton (bye).

Section B: Springton 50, Southern 15; Prebbleton 71, Methven 17; Darfield 88, Hornby 88; Oxford 45, Rolleston 10; Rakaia 24, Hurunui 18; Kaiapoi (bye)

Standings:

Section A: Ashburton Celtic 15pts, 1; Waihora 10pts, 2; BDI 10pts, 3; Lincoln 10pts, 4; Southbridge 9pts, 5; Glenmark 8pts, 6; Saracens 5pts, 7; West Melton 4pts, 8; Ashley 2pts, 9; Ohoka 1pts, 10; Hampstead 0pts, 11.

Section B: Rakaia 15pts, 1; Prebbleton 14pts, 2; Darfield 13pts, 3; Springston 11pts, 4; Southern 6pts, 5; Methven 6pts, 6; Oxford 5pts, 7; Kaiapoi 5pts, 8; Hurunui 2pts, 9; Rolleston 0pts, 10; Hornby 0pts, 11.

PHOTOS: KAREN CASEY