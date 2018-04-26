Vietnam vet: ‘Politicians make the wars’

“I wouldn’t encourage them, but it’s still a good way of life.”

That’s the message war veteran Tony Pringle has for his grandchildren, if they wanted to go to war.

Mr Pringle, 72, from Northwood, spent three years fighting in the Vietnam War. He was at the dawn service in Cranmer Square with his family.

“My granddaughter said: ‘Can we join the army?’ And I said well yeah, you don’t have to be a solider, you could be a dentist or an engineer . . . I wouldn’t encourage them but it’s still a good way of life, you meet a lot of people, comradeship and all that,” he said.

Mr Pringle was involved in trying to repel the Tet Offensive – whenNorth Vietnamese troops and Viet Cong forces simultaneously attacked towns and cities in South Vietnam in late January, 1968.

Mr Pringle, then 20, was involved in fighting north of Saigon against the Viet Cong.

He went to South Vietnam after completing compulsory military training at Burnham Military Camp.

“We were excited, after all our training, we wanted to put it into practical use,” he said yesterday.

“It was full-on from the moment we got to Vietnam. We spent most of our time patrolling and ambushing,” he said.

“War is a terrible thing but you have to stop that aggression, “ he said when country’s are invaded.

“Well it’s still going on today isn’t it, look at Syria and the chemical weapons. It’s like the soldiers of today, all those young people they are there but the soldiers don’t make the wars. Politicians make the wars.”

Mr Pringle has two 101-year-old handkerchiefs that were sent from his great uncle George Wallace to his sister Lizzie, while fighting in Belgium during World War 1.

George Wallace was killed in 1917, two weeks before he was due to come home.

Tony’s father, Richard Pringle, completed service in France and England during World War 2. But he didn’t see combat.

Mr Pringle spoke of the challenges of the war and arriving home while the vocal anti-war protests were still continuing.

New Zealand’s involvement in the Vietnam War was highly-controversial and attracted wide-spread protest.

Post-traumatic stress and the treatment of veterans once they were home were two things Mr Pringle wished were handled better.

“We weren’t treated right . . . no one talked about it, everyone just got on with their lives.”

“I lost a lot of mates . . . not a lot of them understood,” he said.