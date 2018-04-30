Van on heavy vehicles closer on Lodestar Ave

A problem with noise from heavy trucks which sparked a Wigram retirement village owner to go berserk at residents may soon be resolved.

It comes as operational guidelines for the new Traffic and Parking Bylaw are close to being finalised. Lodestar Ave and Lady Wigram Retirement Village residents have been pleading with the city council to put restrictions on heavy vehicles which have been keeping them awake at night.

In October, village owner John Tooby launched a verbal attack on four elderly residents, who were being interviewed by The Star about a sign they put up on a village fence protesting the noisy trucks. Mr Tooby later apologised for his outburst.

City council manager operations transport Steffan Thomas said the guidelines have been drafted and circulated. They are with “key stakeholders for comment” and should be completed by Monday. City council staff expect to be able to provide advice on the ban to the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board in May.