US College links new Rams imports

The Canterbury Rams two new American imports will rekindle a strong link from 2014 when they arrive in Christchurch on Saturday.

Winston Shepard a 6’8 forward and 6’3 point guard Xavier Thomes were both key members of the 2013-2014 San Diego State team which made it to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen – the college’s greatest ever result.

They will now link up again for the Canterbury Rams in the hope they can also be key parts to the team achieving their greatest season since last winning the NBL in 1992.

Their records together at San Diego State would suggest there’s a good chance.

In his final year at San Diego State Thames averaged 17.58 points per game and was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year. He was then selected as the 59th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.

Since then Thames has plied his trade across Europe and in the NBA’s G League (development league).

While Thames is expected to be notorious point’s scorer for the Rams Shephard is seen as more of a defensive ace and all-round stat filler, contributing with assists and rebounds.

Shepard averaged 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his final year of college and has most recently been playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. He also has experience playing for Alba Fehervar in Hungary where he helped the team win the league championship in 2017.

The Rams are expected to announce their final import in the coming weeks.

The team will be without the on court influence of fan favourite Marques Whippy this season. Due to a rule change on imports Whippy would now count towards the total number of three imports allowed on each team. The Fijian international had previously been a local player. However a league rule chance means that Oceania players are no longer permitted to play in the NBL as locals.

Marques will continue to be an integral part of the Rams organisation off the court, leading the various Rams in the community programmes.

“We appreciate everything Marques has given to the Rams on the court. Marques has been a strong performer for the Rams over the last three seasons and a real crowd pleaser at Cowles Cauldron with his body on the line style of play,” said Rams general manager, Caleb Harrison.

“We have plenty of work to do in continuing to grow and enhance our community programmes off the court and I am looking forward to Marques now having greater capacity to lead these programmes, while remaining a face of the Rams and role model in the community.”

The Rams have also signed 6’8 NZ born centre Troy Temara who has US College experience with Palm Beach State College and George Mason University.

The Rams open the season against the Super City Rangers on the 27th April at Cowles Stadium