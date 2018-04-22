Urumau Reserve plan not given approval

An updated development plan for Lyttelton’s Urumau Reserve has been put on hold.

The Banks Peninsula Community Board rejected the city council staff recommendation to adopt the plan at a special meeting on Monday.

Board chairwoman Pam Richardson said it wanted more background information on the work that has been done on tracks, trails and other areas of development in the reserve.

She would not specify what type of information the board is seeking, saying only that it needed “further clarification” on some issues.

“All the work that’s been done in the reserve, we just wanted a bit more background on it.”

The aim of the development plan, originally created in 2008, was to increase public access and use of the reserve, control pests and weeds, and enhance the township’s natural landscape and birdlife.

Developments in the 10 years since then have included new mountain bike tracks, steps and signage, native plant re-vegetation, weed control and a developing pest management strategy.

Ms Richardson said the board had raised a number of questions with city council staff over historical development in the reserve, and it was now a matter of waiting for them to come back with answers.

The plan would be approved when the board members had “enough information,” she said.

There is no timeframe in place at the moment, Ms Richardson said, and “it might take some time to work through.”

A city council report on the proposed plan said it had attracted an “unexpected” level of public interest, with 625 submissions – 176 from the Lyttelton area.

Four hundred and seventy three submissions supported the plan, 98 had concerns and 54 did not support the plan.

Key concerns raised included privacy, parking and traffic issues for neighbouring residents; environmental damage; limited access points; shared and unauthorised paths and general opposition to mountain biking in the reserve.